Orlin Lander Ware is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Leslie Dale Ware of Highland Park. He is the grandson of Mrs. David Abboud of Omaha, Nebraska and Mrs. Dale Ware of Dallas. His brother Elias is a sophomore at the University of Texas at Austin. His sister Arabella is a sophomore at The Hockaday School. His oldest sister Mrs. Melissa Douglass, a graduate of the University of Missouri, is married to Mr. Bryan Douglass.

Orlin graduated from St. Mark’s School of Texas in 2018 as an AP Scholar with Distinction. He was the recipient of the St. Mark’s Environmental Science Award and was a varsity letterman in wrestling and football.

He was involved in various youth centered philanthropies including the Junior Board of Reconciliation Outreach, the Junior Board of The Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center, and the Underwriting Committee for the Junior Symphony Ball.

Orlin is an active member of Christ the King Catholic Church. He is a member of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity at University of Texas at Austin and is pursuing degrees in English and history. Orlin is an avid reader of American history and enjoys time hunting and fishing at the family ranch.