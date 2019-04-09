Robert Colby Green is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Woodrow Robert Dyer III and Mr. and Mrs. Robert Kyle Green. He is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Alan Korsmeier, Mrs. Phyllis Haskins and Mr. and Mrs. Robert Earl Green. His brother Carson is a sophomore at Highland Park High School and his brother Clay is a 7th grader at Highland Park Middle School. His stepbrothers, Row and Nicholas, and half-siblings, Sloane and Parker, also attend Highland Park schools.

A 2018 graduate of Highland Park High School, Colby was captain of the Highland Park track and field team his senior year. He was a three-year track letterman and competed twice at Texas Relays in Austin. Colby also played for the Highland Park Scots JV basketball team. He was a member of the Youth for West Dallas Club, prom committee and participated in other philanthropic activities throughout high school. He is a member of Highland Park United Methodist Church.

Colby is a freshman at Texas Tech University pursuing a communications degree. He is a member of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. Colby enjoys his time with friends, skiing and traveling.