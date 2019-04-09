Samuel Brannon Farrow is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Edwin Farrow of Highland Park, Texas. He is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Houston Pickens and Mr. and Mrs. Edwin Moore Farrow, both of Dallas, Texas. His older sister Elizabeth, a La Fiesta Duchess in 2016, is a fourth-year student at the University of Virginia. His older brother Robert is a junior at Texas A&M University.

Graduating in 2018 from the Cambridge School of Dallas, Brannon was a four-year varsity athlete in basketball and track. He was member of the TAPPS 2A State Championship basketball team and earned First Team All-State Honors his senior year. In track, he won the State Championship in the 100-meter hurdles and was runner-up in the 300-meter hurdles. Brannon was a Semi-Finalist for the Texas Christian Athlete of the Year, Academic All-State and inducted into the Cambridge Athletic Hall of Honor. A dedicated Boy Scout in Troop 82, Brannon earned the rank of Eagle Scout in 2014 and the Bronze Palm in 2015.

A freshman at Texas A&M University, Brannon is studying business. He enjoys hunting, fishing and skiing.