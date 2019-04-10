GALLERY: KidBiz Fashion Show

On March 31 KidBiz hosted a shopping GIVE BACK event at its new Inwood Village location, benefiting Dallas based nonprofit, HeARTS of Maya.

Guests enjoyed treats, cocktails, and a fashion show where 18 models, ages 4-14, strutted down the runway in the latest spring fashions and trends from KidBiz and The Biz. HeARTS of Maya founder, Maya Delgado, kicked off the show with opening remarks. The actress and philanthropist personally created the fashion show playlist, including several of her original songs (available on iTunes).

A portion of the proceeds from the day’s sales were generously donated by the hosts and KidBiz owners, Janet and Jay Finegold to HeARTS of Maya, helping the foundation to continue granting scholarships to children from around DFW that have a passion for the arts.

A raffle was drawn at the end of the event where four lucky winners took home some amazing prizes including a $500 Skintastic gift card donated by Skintastic on McKinney Ave and a gift card to KidBiz. Lets Talk Dallas was the event’s water sponsor, providing over 100 water bottles.

The mission of HeARTS of Maya (HOM) is to share Maya’s love of the arts by providing educational scholarships to youth in financial need who demonstrate a desire to pursue music, acting and/or dance. Scholarships are awarded several times over the course of a year to children between the ages of 9-17 from the Dallas metroplex area. To learn more, or apply for a scholarship please visit, https://heartsofmaya.org/

To learn more about Maya and her personal story and successes please visit, https://www.mayadelgado.com/

(Photos: Bob Manzano)