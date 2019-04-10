Holland Elizabeth Wiles is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Worthey DeArmond Wiles III. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Worthey DeArmond Wiles Jr. and Mr. and Mrs. Robert Monroe Speed of Houston. Holland’s brother Worthey attends Highland Park High School, and her brother Carson attends Highland Park Middle School.

A 2018 cum laude graduate of Highland Park High School, Holland was a four year member of the girls cross country team and served as a captain her senior year. She was an officer of Fellowship of Christian Athletes and served on Student Council her senior year. Holland was a member of the National Honor Society and numerous other honor societies. She received the Historical Preservation Society scholarship, the “H” Award and the Bronze Presidential Service Award. Holland was an active member of the Park Cities Chapter of National Charity League where she spent most of her time at Dwell with Dignity.

Holland currently attends the University of Texas, where she is majoring in interior design. She is a Forty Acres Scholar and a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority.

La Fiesta is proud to present Holland Elizabeth Wiles as the Duchess of the Morning Sun.