Church of the Incarnation Celebrates Easter With Experiential Art Exhibit

The upcoming Easter holiday brings about many ways to celebrate. The Church of the Incarnation will host “Journey to the Cross,” an experiential art exhibit open to the public Wednesday, April 10 to Saturday, April 13.

The exhibition will draw believers and non-believers alike into the compelling story of the central figure of the Christian faith and his final days on earth before his death, burial, and resurrection. In these larger-than-life art installations, scripture is experienced in new ways, offering more with which to wrestle, beyond what we’ve ever read or been told.

The artistic vision for this experience has been led and cultivated by renowned local artists Pamela Nelson, exhibited in more than 100 national venues, and visual arts innovator, Aaron Bensko among others. With a team of artists and partners from area churches, they have worked together for more than two years to deliver the beauty and power of the Easter story in this way.

There will be age-appropriate guidance for children to receive this story in a safe but impactful way, as well as Spanish translations for all ages.

Tickets are free, but a reservation is required to make sure only small groups move through the experience at a time. Reservations are available here.