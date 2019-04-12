Dallas Architecture Forum Presents Sebastian Schmaling

Acclaimed architect Sebastian Schmaling will join the Dallas Architecture Forum as they continue the 2018-2019 lecture season on April 17.

The Forum is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing public education about architecture, design and the urban environment.

“Sebastian Schmaling is acclaimed for residential design that focuses on the use of sustainable and highly durable materials that are able to endure the severe weather conditions and extreme temperature fluctuations of the Midwest,” said forum executive director Nate Eudaly. “His goal is to use a rational, methodical process to create an exterior that blends seamlessly into its surroundings, whether they are natural or urban.”

Schmaling is the co-founder and partner of Johnsen Schmaling Architects based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin – an award-winning design and research studio whose work has garnered critical acclaim while being lauded for its unequivocal commitment to architectural innovation and environmental sustainability.

Widely recognized as leading voices in contemporary American architecture, Schmaling and his partner, Brian Johnsen, received an Emerging Voices award from the Architectural League of New York and were featured in Architectural Record’s prestigious Design Vanguard issue as one of ten “exceptional global architecture firms to watch.”

Residential Architect selected Johnsen Schmaling for the Top Firm Award, praising the “stoic brilliance” permeating its work, and Architectural Digest named the office one of “Ten Rising Stars in American Architecture.”

His texts have appeared in countless books and design periodicals in 35 countries.

The event begins at 7 p.m. April 17 with check-in and a complimentary reception beginning at 6:15 p.m., at the Angelika Film Center at Mockingbird Station.

Tickets for this lecture are $20 for general admission, $15 for DMA members, and $5 for students (with ID). Tickets can be purchased at the door before the lecture.