GALLERY: EarthXGlobalGala Patron Party

The Crespi Estate served as a great backdrop for the EarthxGlobalGala Patron Party.

Upon arrival, guests were treated to a sneak peak of selected works of art by Kari Breen that will be included in the gala auction. Pieces featured majestic images of some of our planet’s most regal and endangered inhabitants. Partner charity, Window to the World, brought some of these eye-catching creatures to the party allowing attendees to get up close and personal with them.

The highlight of the evening came as guests were ushered into the courtyard were models ripped the runway flaunting sustainable fashions by designers Abi Ferrin, Bailey Harrison, Tribute Project, Lux & Nyx, Kyla Donell and Endangered Globe. Following the fashion show, gala Chair Greg Nieberding welcomed the crowd, and EarthX CEO Tony Keane discussed the importance of being part of the unified global effort to preserve our environment and our planet. EarthX Founder Trammel Crow and gala Honorary Chair Simona Beal mixed and mingled among the crowd throughout the evening.

EarthxGlobalGala takes place on April 26th at The Statler located in Downtown Dallas. Tickets are available online at earthx.org.

(Photos: Lisa Means)