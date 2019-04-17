GALLERY: 20th Anniversary of Art in Bloom

The Dallas Museum of Art League celebrated the 20th anniversary of its annual fundraiser Art in Bloom on March 31 with a New Orleans-inspired brunch, floral demonstrations by designer Françoise Weeks, and family day activities.

Proceeds support the Dallas Museum of Art’s education programs, as well as the DMA League’s Floral Endowment Fund. Event chairman Eleanor Bond welcomed more than 300 guests to Art in Bloom: Joie des Fleur.

Event chairman Eleanor Bond, honorary chairman Beverly Freeman and DMA League president Sarah Jo Hardin welcomed more than 300 guests to Art in Bloom: Joie des Fleur. The day began with a champagne reception in the Hamon Atrium, which featured two show-stopping floral designs by Rusty Glenn, featuring 18’ Forsythia trees surrounded by woodland arrangements of flowers, moss, ferns and plants. Guests arrived and mingled as they enjoyed passed canapés including beignets, Gruyere gougères, deep-fried gulf oysters with Brie, and shrimp cocktail, while enjoying the sounds of New Orleans jazz provided by the Icehouse Band Trio.

(Photos: Tamytha Cameron)