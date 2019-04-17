World’s Largest Bounce House Set Returns Dallas

The Big Bounce America’s 2019 tour is bringing an action-packed experience to Dallas this May.

Featuring the world’s largest bounce house, The Big Bounce America tour is the largest touring inflatable event in the entire world will be taking place at Skyline Ranch from May 3 to May 5.

The world’s largest bounce house, the featured attraction on the tour, is the planet’s preeminent bounce castle, and The Guinness Book of World Records agrees. The bounce castle includes a basketball court, giant slide, and a massive ball pit. At the center of the fun is a world-class DJ playing a carefully selected soundtrack with nightclub-quality sound and lights.

Two brand new attractions will be introduced: a 900-plus foot long obstacle course and a unique, space-themed wonderland, bringing the family-friendly entertainment to all new heights.

“The Big Bounce America had amazing success in Dallas last year and we can’t wait to show the region what we have been brewing up for 2019,” said Grahame Ferguson, co-founder of The Big Bounce America. “We knew we had to up the ante and are really excited for the local debut of The Giant and airSPACE, giving the 2019 tour a really fun, unique spin.

“This event will continue to leave children, as well as adults, in awe when they arrive and happily exhausted when they leave.”

The Giant, a 900+ foot long inflatable obstacle course that is ready for aspiring ninja warriors, will also make its tour debut. Designed with all ages in mind, it has age-appropriate challenges at every turn.

Additionally, guests will be able to enjoy the brand new: airSPACE! This twenty-five-foot-tall space themed spectacle includes a five-person slide and a fifty-foot-wide play space for our younger bouncers. The inflatable is filled with friendly aliens, spaceships, giant planets, moon craters, and more.

Two types of tickets are available, an access all areas pass and a bounce house only pass. Tickets start at $16 and can be purchased in advance by clicking here.