Forum: Dallas Deck Parks and Connective Parks

Klyde Warren Deck Park has been a major catalyst for the transformation of the Arts District and Uptown areas of Dallas.

The Dallas Architecture Forum will continue its Spring 2019 Panel Discussion Series April 23 with “Deck Parks and Connective Parks in Dallas,” an examination of the multi-faceted impact that Klyde Warren Park has had on our city.

Elissa Izmailyan will moderate.

“Parks serve as connectors and community gathering spaces between and within sections of cities. From Klyde Warren Park to the Deck Park over I-35, to plans for park expansion, this panel will look at how Dallas is making progress in accomplishing this goal while ensuring access to all residents of the city,” said Nate Eudaly, executive director of The Dallas Architecture Forum. “Our Panelists and Moderator are park experts who will provide greater understanding of these important issues. Attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions.”

Tara Green, past president of Klyde Warren Park, will share insights with audience members about the successes and challenges faced by the Park. A distinguished panel also will discuss the planned expansion of Klyde Warren, and how that expansion may impact Dallas.

Attendees will learn about the plans and potential issues involved with the Deck Park being constructed over I-35 adjacent to the Dallas Zoo.

Diane Jones Allen, director of the Landscape Architecture program at UTA CAPPA, and Molly Plummer, Parks for People program manager for the Trust for Public Land in North Texas, will inform attendees on how parks in Dallas and other major urban centers can serve as connectors and community gathering spaces between and within sections of cites.

The Panelists, led by moderator Elissa Izmailyan, will look at how Dallas is making progress (and also still faces hurdles) in accomplishing these goals while ensuring accessible and equitable access to these parks by all residents of the city.

Panels are free for both Forum members and the general public as a public outreach of The Forum. The discussion begins at 6:30 p.m., with complimentary beverages available beginning at 6:15 p.m. No reservations are needed to attend.

The venue for this panel is the Dallas Black Dance Theater building directly behind One Arts Plaza.