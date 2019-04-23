Elahmadi Leads HP Gymnasts to State

Highland Park senior Adam Elahmadi won two events and the all-around competition at last week’s regional meet. He will be among the gold medal contenders at the upcoming state meet. (Photo: Rob Graham)

Highland Park will take an entire team of boys and girls gymnasts to the Texas High School Gymnastics State Championships.

At the regional meet last week on its home floor, Adam Elahmadi led the HP boys to a third-place team finish. Elahmadi won the all-around competition along with individual event titles on horizontal bar and floor exercise. Noah Gregory was eighth in all-around.

The HP girls finished third in the team standings at regionals. Linda Tran was sixth in all-around in addition to her fourth-place showing on uneven bars. Tatum Meeks earned a bronze medal on vault. Kennedy Downing was eighth in all-around.

The state meet will begin on April 26 in Bryan, with compulsory routines on Friday and optional routines on Saturday.