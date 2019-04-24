Scots Send 13 to State Tennis Tourney

Four of Highland Park’s 13 qualifiers for the Class 5A state tournament are in the girls doubles bracket: Annika Juergens, Lizanne Boyer, Nell Covington, and Cambelle Henderson.

Once again, Highland Park will have a strong group of gold-medal contenders at the Class 5A state tennis tournament next month.

The Scots are sending 13 qualifiers to state after a dominant showing at the Region II tournament last week in Allen, where HP won four of five brackets to go with four second-place results.

HP’s regional champions include Peyton Dooley (boys singles), Bridget Stammel (girls singles), Annika Juergens and Lizanne Boyer (girls doubles), and Cole Burnam and Katherine Petty (mixed doubles).

Runner-up finishers for the Scots were Jourdan Krueger (girls singles), Ray Saalfield and Mikhail Commer (boys doubles), Nell Covington and Cambelle Henderson, and Rhett Bailey and Ashlee Newton (mixed doubles).

The state tournament is slated for May 16-17 in College Station.