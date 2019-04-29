Celebrate the Kentucky Derby Dallas Style

There is only one way to view the best two minutes in sports this Saturday in Dallas.

The 11th annual Day at the Races, hosted by the Turtle Creek Conservancy, will begin at 4 p.m. May 4 at the historic Arlington Hall. More than 550 people are expected to attend the Kentucky Derby-themed event.

Mint Juleps will fill glasses, Southern-inspired cuisine will be served, and everything from live music to dancing; silent and live auctions to lawn games; and our personal favorite, the “wagering” gift card pull will set the scene for viewing of the best two minutes in sports, the 145th Kentucky Derby.

This original Dallas Derby Party helps the Turtle Creek Conservancy fulfill its mission to provide for the elevated care and thoughtful development of Turtle Creek Park and Arlington Hall for enjoyment today and generations to come.

Ryan and Kelley Kirkham chair the event. The community chair is Dean Driver, and Peter and Lynn Dauterman are the honorary chairs.

Individual tickets are $150 each, and VIP tickets, which include a private bar and seating area, are $250 each. To purchase tickets, please visit DallasDerbyParty.org or contact [email protected].