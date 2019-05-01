Highland Park Village to Host Spring Shopping Stroll

May 18 will be the perfect day to sip, stroll, and soak up the season.

For one day only, more than 40 of Highland Park Village’s luxury and contemporary brands are celebrating Spring with exclusive shopping promotions and experiences, complimentary customization services, rosé tastings, and more.

The event kicks off in the morning at 9 a.m. with the neighborhood LOCAL Artisan Market and the Spring Shopping Stroll will take place throughout the Village until 6 p.m.

Guests also can peruse the charming historic sidewalks of Highland Park Village and savor seasonal sips and sweets while listening to live entertainment on the property by DJ Steffi Burns from 1 to 4 p.m.

Dallas’s favorite luxury and contemporary boutiques, including Alice + Olivia, Bandier, Dior, Forty Five Ten, FRAME, Lela Rose, Rag & Bone, Tom Ford, Veronica Beard and more, are offering exclusive promotions, special brand experiences, complimentary customization services, and more during the third annual stroll.

A Selection of Spring Shopping Stroll Offers Include:

· Alice + Olivia – Tie Dye Dreams: Custom tie-dye on purchases, rainbow sweets, and cocktails

· Brunello Cucinelli – Experience a spring sommelier Italian wine tasting and aperitivo

· Dior – Enter to win tickets to the “Dior: From Paris to the World” Exhibit at the DMA, and enjoy champagne while touring the exclusive high jewelry installation

· FRAME – Complimentary customization with any purchase

· Forty Five Ten – Meet Nude Envie Lipstick founder, Isabel Madison, and master lip print reader, Laura West, for complimentary lip reading fortunes and champagne with Nude Envie purchase from 1-3 p.m.

· Lela Rose – Delight in Lela’s refreshing spiked lemonade and enjoy spring macarons

· Rag & Bone – Receive complimentary embroidery on merchandise with any purchase

· Tom Ford – Enter to win a full-size Tom Ford Private Blend Eau de Parfum

· Veronica Beard – Visit the Impeccable Rosé Brut pop-up bar while shopping