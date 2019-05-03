Mulberrys Garment Care Opens First Dallas Location in University Park

After providing service in the area via their on-demand app since last summer, Mulberrys Garment Care, an award-winning artisan laundry and dry cleaning service, opened its first Dallas store in University Park.

Located at 4441 Lovers Lane, Mulberrys uses toxin-free detergents and innovative technology to create an entirely new experience that benefits both the environment and customers alike.

The new storefront features bright and modern decor, free coffee and snacks, and 24-hour drop boxes.

In Dallas, Mulberrys on-demand mobile app service includes options of 1-hour pick-up and 48-hour return delivery. Customers can also track their garment’s cleaning progress and monitor its location via the app.

“We are so happy to open our first retail location in Dallas and know that our customers from University Park will love visiting our store,” said Dan Miller, Mulberrys founder & CEO. “We are reinventing the laundry experience both with our storefronts and with our on-demand app service and we look forward to our continued expansion in Big D and beyond.”

Mulberrys operates nine stores and 350 locker locations in San Francisco and Silicon Valley and is the largest laundry provider in the state of California. It also operates six locations in Minnesota’s Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, where the company was founded in 2009.