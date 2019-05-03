Raw Food: The Hottest Trend in Pet Nutrition May Be the Riskiest

Dog owners are becoming more and more educated about the effects of processed kibble and canned food – They are looking to natural and minimally processed options for their best friends.

While raw food has been a growing trend in the last decade, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says it may not be the safest option for your pet or for the humans living in your home.

“Feeding raw foods to pets increases the risk that both the pet and the people around the pet will encounter bacteria that cause foodborne illness, particularly if the products are not carefully handled and fed,” said William J. Burkholder, Veterinary Medical Officer in the Food and Drug Administration’s Division of Animal Feeds.

The FDA announcement follows a February recall of 11.7 tons of raw dog food from Arrow Reliance, doing business as Darwin’s Natural Pet Products, for Salmonella contamination.

In April, Thogersen Family Farm (Thogersen) recalled several varieties of raw, ground pet food due to Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The recall was triggered as a result of sampling by the Washington State Department of Agriculture.

1. Bacteria – By not cooking the meat, even if it is human-grade, there is a risk of transmitting harmful bacteria to you and your dog including e-Coli, salmonella, and other parasites. Not only could your dog become sick after ingesting this, but if a bacteria like Listeria were to be found, it could grow and spread in your refrigerator and affect you and your family.

2. Unbalanced – It’s essential to a dog’s wellbeing that they eat a complete and balanced diet like carbs, proteins and vitamins and minerals. If you aren’t directly working with a vet to ensure your dog is getting all of the nutrients it needs over a period of time your dog’s health could be damaged.

3. Bones – With a raw diet you can run into a lot of bones in the mean. These bones have the potential to cause your dog to choke, break its teeth or even cause an internal puncture.

4. Portion Control – Just like humans, dogs have to watch the number of calories they intake on a daily basis. When eating a raw diet, it’s very difficult to calculate how many calories your pet is ingesting. This issue can quickly cause your dog to be underweight or overweight causing other health issues in the future.

