Crime: April 29 – May 5

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: WHAT A FIND!

A five-crystal gold necklace was found at 12:21 p.m. in front of Highland Park Town Hall on April 2. The necklace was inventoried and placed in the Highland Park Department of Public Safety evidence locker.

HIGHLAND PARK

1 Wednesday

Reported at 10:58 a.m.: The burglar who broke into a black 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe between 7:30 a.m. April 26 and 7 a.m. May 1 in the 3400 block of Gillon Avenue took the Tahoe’s owner’s manual and the insurance policy, leaving the glove box empty.

2 Thursday

Reported at 11 a.m.: A resident of the 3200 block of Beverly Drive received an email on April 25 stating that a collection company called Okinus Inc. was attempting to collect a past-due amount of $15,620 for charges at a furniture store in Irving. The man said the numbers on the card used to make the purchases didn’t match any of his credit cards.

An attempted package theft was thwarted at 12:35 p.m. near the 4400 block of Abbot Avenue. Two police officers were alerted to a man acting suspicious and carrying a FedEx package. When the officers found the man, he dropped the package and began running away. The police gave chase, tackled, and arrested the 23 year old for Mesquite. The package was addressed to a different person.

A 2011 Cadillac CTS was reported burglarized between 6:15 and 7:45 p.m. at the The Shops of Highland Park. A grey NorthFace backpack ($159), a grey Dell laptop ($1,500), Jabra Bluetooth headphones ($200), black Warby-Parker Eyeglasses ($150), white Apple headphones ($30), and a set of house keys ($10) were reported stolen.

What can happen when the garage door is left open? Before 3 a.m., a prowler entered the unlocked house in the 3500 block of St. John’s Drive and took a $70 Gherkin wallet and a $15,000 Cartier watch with a gold face and black band. Four attempts to use credit cards from the wallet at Walmart stores in Plano were declined because of the owner’s credit fraud protection plan.

3 Friday

Shattered between 9:20 a.m. May 2 and 8 a.m. May 3: tempered glass on the garage door of a home in the 5500 block of Mt. Vernon Avenue.

Stolen between 11:15 a.m. and 1 p.m.: a $500 black iPad mini from a home in the 5440 block of Byron Avenue after a burglar broke a window on the back door. Damage estimate: $200.

UNIVERSITY PARK

30 Tuesday

Reported at 12:13 p.m.: A debit card and a box of checks were taken from a mailbox in the 3800 block of University Boulevard and used without permission between Dec. 26 and Jan. 9 .

1 Wednesday

Between 6:30 p.m. April 30 and 8 a.m. May 1, an unknown vehicle struck a parked, black 2016 Lexus RX350 at a home in the 4100 block of Grassmere Lane.

At 8:49 a.m., a silver 2015 Hyundai, valued at $25,000, was stolen from outside a home in the 3400 block of Purdue Street.

3 Friday

A $17,000 grey 2017 BMW 320i was stolen sometime between 4:45 and 7 :40 p.m. from a parking lot in the 4400 block of Lovers Lane.

5 Sunday

Between 6 p.m. April 4 and 3 a.m. April 5, a burglar took $695 worth of tools from a gold 2005 Honda Pilot parked at a home in the 2700 block of Lovers Lane