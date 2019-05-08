GALLERY: Cullinan Cask and Cuisine

On April 11, April and Tommy Jones hosted a group of friends at The McKenzie, a 22-story luxury residential tower, for the Cullinan Cask and Cuisine event.

This evening of art and culture featured the Rolls-Royce Cullinan; Japanese infused cuisine by Dallas Fish Market; craft cocktails with Suntory Whisky; and a curated collection of modern masters’ artworks from Martin Lawrence Galleries. Guests gathered in the Library, a spacious living area, for canapés and cocktails, serenaded by piano music.

“We were happy to partner with Kyle Crews and his URBAN Dallas team from Allie Beth Allman & Associates for this rare opportunity,” said Heath Strayhan, general manager for Park Place Premier Collection. “The McKenzie is an elegant stage to display Rolls-Royce’s first ever luxury SUV. From the magnificent entry to the beautiful vistas from the Penthouse, every detail has been highly refined—complementing the craftsmanship behind the world’s premier luxury carriage.”

The party then moved upstairs to the third floor Founders Room for sushi and hand-crafted cocktails with Japanese whisky. Dinner and dessert was enjoyed in the Penthouse with a spectacular view of downtown Dallas.

(Photos by Tony Valadez)