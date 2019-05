It was a record-breaking 14th year for Ronald McDonald House of Dallas’ (RMHD) annual Under the Texas Moonlight Gala.

Presented by LiquidAgents Healthcare on Saturday, March 30 at The Hall on Dragon Street, the Gala exceeded fundraising expectations thanks to the exceptional work of Chairs, April Cook and Alyson Engstrom and Live Auction Chair, Allison Lent.

Guests were entertained Austin City Limits-style by the Texas soul group Shinyribs, made possible by Rockit Resource Group and Quadrant Investment Properties.

(Courtesy photos)