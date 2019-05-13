GALLERY: An Evening in the Garden

Over 1,000 guests, including 80 pediatric cancer patients (25 featured models and CCF fashion show alumni), survivors and their families, celebrities, sponsors, and supporters, filled the Hilton Anatole, on April 26, for the most successful
Gala on record. Children’s Cancer Fund
The 31st annual fundraising gala, “An Evening in the Garden,” raised more than $1.4 million to support pediatric cancer research and treatment programs at
. Children’s Health and UT Southwestern
The gala, which transported guests into an enchanted garden created by Gro Events and Design, began with remarks from longtime Children’s Cancer Fund Gala Honorary Co-Chairs Roger Staubach and Troy Aikman as well as Gala Chair Kimberly Schlegel Whitman.
“This is the second year in a row that Children’s Cancer Fund has not had to say goodbye to any child who has participated in this event in a memorial video,” said Roger Staubach. “This is a true testimony to the advancements of treatments that CCF is funding. Pediatric cancer research is making a difference.”
Following the opening remarks, children ages 5 to 17, matched with celebrity escorts, lit up the runway in their fashions provided by Dillard’s for a star-studded fashion show, coordinated by
. RSC Show Productions
(Photos by Kristina Bowman)
Kit and Rhonda Sargent Chambers
Jennifer Royall and Meredith Land-Moore
Millie Whitman, Kimberly Schlegel Whitman, and CCF Model Adiela Tobar
Kimberly Schlegel and Millie Whitman
Carter Tolleson, Tony Romo, and Elliott Tolleson
Melbourne and Jamie O’Banion
Moll Anderson
Holly and Landry Davis
Jamie O’Banion and Holly Davis
Myrna Schlegel and Millie Whitman
Moll Anderson with David and Suzanne Droese
Suzanne and David Droese
Jacob Senden, 14, Flower Mound with Tony Romo
Zoe Bowers, 7, Allen with Miss Texas America Madison Fuller
Jacob Pumphrey, 15, Garland with Michael Finley and Monta Ellis
Anthony Cano, 7, Irving with Dallas SWAT
Diweni Jituboh, 17, Wylie with Jimmy Maurer, FC Dallas Soccer player
Jacob Velez, 7, McKinney with Medieval Times Knight
Emma Danh, 5, Oak Cliff with Wonder Woman
Toni Darrough, 13, Waxahachie with Geena Ngaaje from Dallas Hip Hop Dance Fest
Adrian Martinez, 15, Grand Prairie with Marty Turco
Grace Byrd, 5, Rockwall with Nycole Ray of Dallas Black Dance Theater (left) and Avery Jai, Founder & Artistic Director of Don’t Ask Why
Yulissa Martinez, 10, Plano with Queen Elsa of Frozen
Aliza Sheikh, 10, Plano with Garry Brown, producer of Marvels Agents of Shield
Eli Patterson, 5, Dallas with Josh Abbott
Hannah Jones, 11, Denison with Roshi Muns, founder Society Bakery
Sha’Khia Johnson, 8, Mesquite with Erin Cummings, actress, from LA
Joshua Colwick, 5, Mesquite with Spiderman
Tabitha Shaw, 8, of Mesquite with K’hanh Nguyen, Dallas-based fashion designer, behind the label Nhã Khanh
Antoine Wilkerson, 5, of Pittsburg with Batman
Katherine Thomson, 14, of Burleson with Melissa Brown, actress and stunt artist
Haylie Geraci, 12, of Trophy Club with Joely Fisher, actress/singer from LA
Reese Lewis, 6, of Plano with Scott Murray
Max Estrada, 10, of Frisco with Troy Aikman
Caitlyn Warren, 7, of Longview with Roger Staubach
Brian Bolke, Nancy Rogers, and Faisal Halum
Luke Davis and Krystal Schlegel
Kimberly Schlegel Whitman
Kimberly Schlegel Whitman, Troy Aikman, and Roger Staubach
Karen Borta, CBS11
Myrna and Kirby Schlegel
Ashley and Jerad Romo
Tina and Collin Craig
Courtney Sinelli and Jessica Nowitzki
Myrna Schlegel and Moll Anderson
Walker and Jennifer Royall with Emily and David Touchstone
Francisco Rizo and Jenna Owens with Bina Palnitkar and Nimesh Patel
Jessica Soto, Diane Havans, Shannon Corley, and DeeDee Davis
Stacy and Jeff Blakeley
Kelly Davisson and Melissa Dorsey
Mohammad Umair and Airaj Waheed
Leslie and Michael Hedlund
Kimberly and Jon Anderson with Faye Hindman
Hollie Siglin, Candice Romo, and Binish Karimi
Chase and Bella Cooley
Mohammad Umair, Inaya Sheikh, and Asma Patel
Marty Turco and JR Whitman
Kimberly Schlegel and Justin Whitman
D’Nard and Jennifer Arthur
Marianne and Roger Staubach
Chris Duddy and Joely Fisher
Capa and Troy Aikman
Roger Staubach, Kimberly Schlegel Whitman, Jennifer Arthur, and Troy Aikman
Jennifer Arthur and Kimberly Schlegel Whitman
Jim and Lynn Stroud
Patti Andrews and Dave Chenoweth
Karol-Ann Mozjesik and Lee Porter
Diana and Ryan Newberry
Carole and Scott Murray
Brian Bolke and Faisal Halum
Scott and Heather Wiese-Alexander
Grand Finale of Fashion Show: CCF Survivors
Nancy Rogers with Myrna and Kimberly Schlegel Whitman
Lori and Lee Mikles
Douglas Carney and Michael Flores
Laura Triana and Leslie Wishnick
Tony and Candice Romo
Ken and Millie Cooper
Dessert: fruit and petal panna cotta
Brent Christopher and Jennifer Arthur
Adiela Tobar, 4, Red Oak with Pink Heals Firefighters
Sawyer Rucker, 5, Tyler with Dallas Fire Station 19
Kari Gillette, Lauren Bailey, Tiffany Garza, Victor Garza, Jenna Owens, Francisco Riza, Ashley Romo, and Jerad Romo
David Berry, Laran O’Neill, Brent Christopher, and Paulette Mulry
Caroline and Justin Whitman with Robert Schlegel, JR Schlegel, Kim Schlegel, Kari Schlegel-Kloewer, and Myrna Schlegel
D’Nard and Jennifer Arthur, Roger and Marianne Staubach, Chris Duddy, Joely Fisher, Kimberly Schlegel and Justin Whitman, and Capa and Troy Aikman
Kari Schlegel-Kloewer, Myrna Schlegel, Robert Schlegel, and Caroline Whitman
Fabian Reyes, Jacob Bradshaw, Karen Bradshaw, Fred Shapiro, and Jennifer Bradshaw (founding family, CCF)
Ballroom/Grand Finale of Fashion Show
Kristina Mosley, Bina Palnitkar Patel, Kimberly Schlegel Whitman, Millie Whitman, Courtney Sinelli, and Jessica Nowitzski