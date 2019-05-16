Watters – Bagalay

Donna and John Watters of Dallas are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Keegan Watters, to Joshua Bagalay, son of Janice and Fausto Bagalay of Walled Lake, Mich.

The bride is a 2010 graduate of The Hockaday School. She received a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from Amherst College, where she swam on the Varsity swim team and was a member of the club crew team. She is a contractor development supervisor at ISN, a contractor and supplier management company headquartered in Uptown.

The groom is a graduate of Walled Lake Western High School. He received a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from Wayne State University. Josh is a senior consultant at Capgemini.

Keegan and Josh met 4 years ago at their jiu jitsu gym. The couple plan to marry in mid January 2020 at Royal Lane Baptist Church, with a reception following at the Northwood Club.