Summer Fun at Perot Museum

With the sweltering Texas summer imminent, the Perot Museum will offer a cool retreat with seriously smart, amaze-your-brain fun.

Highlights include The Art of the Brick traveling exhibition, late nights, adults-only fun, sleepovers, Discovery Camps, a festival celebrating all things dinosaur and new films (including Apollo 11: First Steps Edition commemorating the 50th anniversary of the first two people to land on the moon). Plus, the Museum will open an hour earlier each day from May 24 through Sept. 2 for extended summer fun.

Receiving rave reviews, The Art of the Brick features the world’s largest display of LEGO art in what CNN has named a top 10 global must-see exhibition.

“The Art of the Brick provides a visually stunning and innovative collision of art, technology and science, sure to intrigue and inspire guests of all ages,” said Dr. Linda Silver, Eugene McDermott chief executive officer of the Perot Museum. “This exhibition – like all of our exciting, hands-on summer activities – invites everyone to be curious and explore our world. Fostering that discovery and encouraging the next generation of scientists is what the Perot Museum is all about.”

Other summer must-dos include Asteroid Day on June 30, Moon Day on July 20, new films opening May 24 – including Superpower Dogs 3D, Apollo 11: First Steps Edition and Wild Africa 3D – plus sleepovers, two Social Science events (ages 21 and up), Summer Nights (for all ages), extended hours, and the National Geographic: Symphony for Our World with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra June 22-23.

The Museum will wrap up its summer thrills with the second-annual Dino Fest Aug. 31 and Sept. 1.

Dino Fest activities will invade all five levels of the Museum, bringing troves of fun from fossil hunts and dissections, to dino dig pits, T. rex sports challenges, paleo demos, live music, art activities and more. Dino Fest is free to members and included with general admission for non-members. Select activities require a surcharge.