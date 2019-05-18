GALLERY: Run for Life Raises Support for Adoption

Council for Life hosted their 10th Annual Run for Life 5K at the Continental Bridge in Trinity Groves on the sun-kissed morning of May 4.

This was a very exciting and special Run year as Council for Life celebrated one decade of raising awareness about the joys and miracles of adoption. The Run raised funds for two outstanding beneficiaries, BraveLove and Buckner Children and Family Services . These agencies are committed to protecting babies and children, building strong families and empowering women to consider adoption when faced with an unplanned pregnancy. Many families touched by adoption participated in the Run, and Honorary Run Chairs, renowned physical fitness leader Dr. Kenneth H. Cooper and his wife, Millie , came to enjoy the fun too.

Chaired by husband and wife team Kristen and Sterling Hillman, the family friendly event drew close to 400 women, men, and youth from the Dallas metroplex, many of whom were pushing babies in strollers or had their dogs in tow. “ Sterling and I have such a heart for adoption. We are proud to support an event that celebrates the loving, brave decision by a birth mom to place a baby for adoption and the beautiful families involved,” said Kristen Hillman.

(Courtesy photos)