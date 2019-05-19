GALLERY: NTCAR Hall of Fame

Marking its 31st anniversary, the NTCAR Reunion and Hall of Fame event was held on April 30 at the Dallas Country Club.

Two veteran business leaders – one the mastermind behind Plano’s massive Legacy West development, the other a commercial real-estate leader lauded for his integrity, creative leadership and financial acumen – were recognized for their significant contributions to Dallas/Fort Worth’s landscape.

That’s when the North Texas Commercial Association of Realtors and Real Estate Professionals (NTCAR) inducted Fehmi Karahan, president and chief executive officer of The Karahan Companies, and Holt Lunsford, founder and chief executive officer of Holt Lunsford Commercial into the 2019 NTCAR Commercial Real Estate Hall of Fame.

Also, Charles “Chuck” G. Dannis, senior managing director of National Valuation Consultants, Inc. (and former founder of Crosson Dannis), was presented the Michael F. McAuley Lifetime Achievement Award. This recognition is given to an individual who has dedicated countless hours of personal effort to their community, to professional organizations committed to the real estate industry and to charitable pursuits during their professional real estate career.

(Photos by Alexandra Olivia)