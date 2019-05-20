Scots Catch Fourth at Ultimate Tourney

Highland Park senior Colton Green was one of the offensive leaders this season for the Scots, who finished fourth at the recent ultimate state tournament in Plano.

Highland Park’s upstart ultimate Frisbee team came in fourth among 17 schools at the recent Texas High School Boys State Championship tournament in Plano.

After upset wins over Austin McCallum and Austin Hyde Park in the first two rounds, the Scots lost to eventual state champion Flower Mound Marcus in the semifinals.

Trip Lee led HP with 14 goals this season, followed by Rishi Assar with nine. Other top players included Jack Wheeler, Colton Green, and Dylan Jirovec. The club team, which celebrated its 10th season this year, is coached by former professional player Darius Tse.