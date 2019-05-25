JLD Recognizes T. Boone Pickens Leadership Institute Graduates

The Junior League of Dallas has recognized graduates of the tenth annual T. Boone Pickens Leadership Institute at Junior League of Dallas Headquarters.

Made possible by a generous gift from the T. Boone Pickens Foundation, the Junior League of Dallas advanced its mission by launching The T. Boone Pickens Leadership Institute in 2009. Additional sponsors of The T. Boone Pickens Leadership Institute include the Dallas Women’s Foundation and U.S. Trust.

The Leadership Institute features a 10-month in-depth leadership development and training program for active and sustaining members of the League. The program was designed to provide training to JLD members on identifying and building strengths, enhancing leadership skills, and developing relationships to help prepare members for leadership service within the Dallas community.

The 2019 T. Boone Pickens Leadership Institute Graduates are: Missy Barras: Flowserve; Emily Branson: Global Allies; Leslie Clampitt: Red River Paper; Lauren Collins: Kiewit Corporation; Courtney Edwards: Francisco + Co.; Christina Eubanks: Topgolf; Amanda Fuller: Lantern Asset Management; Kathleen Gallagher: Southern Methodist University; Annie Galloway: KERA; Laura Gazette: Chubb Insurance; Anna Gorman: Merrill Lynch;Carrie Hill: Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate; Lauren Hillin: Furniture Marketing Group; Sally Pretorius Hodge: KoonsFuller; Leslie Holmes: Equest; Allison Hough: Micro Focus; Amanda Kalescky: GFF Architects; Caroline Klocko: Attorney; Emily Kochalka: Community Volunteer; Molly Laughter: Laughter Financial, frost sisters tx; Beth Lloyd: Sidley Austin LLP; Heather Lorch: Self-employed; Jodi McShan: Law Offices of Jodi McShan/McShan Florist; Erin Meredith: BWX Ltd.; Staceye Randle: Education Open Doors; Katherine Ratley: Citibank; Katie Royal: Cox Automotive; Holly Scimeca: Holly House Marketing; Jourdan Sullivan: VMG Health; Syreeta Thomas: AT&T; Elizabeth Varner: Neiman Marcus Group; and Elizabeth Venzor: Deloitte Consulting.

The T. Boone Pickens Leadership Institute Advanced Track is designed to develop and maximize the executive leadership skills among participating JLD members.

Specifically, the goals are to increase consciousness (self-awareness of strengths, growth areas, and abilities) and to increase competencies (participants should walk away with improved skill sets in a variety of areas that can be applied to their personal, volunteer and professional lives).

The 10-month leadership-training program accepts up to 35 Junior League of Dallas members each year. Although the program’s structure is modeled after the successful Leadership Dallas program, the content is designed specifically to meet the leadership development and training goals of JLD members.

The Leadership Institute curriculum includes guest speakers and leadership experts discussing topics such as: becoming self-aware and team building coaching, mentoring and creating a high trust environment, becoming a visionary and servant leader, increasing your business acumen, communicating to motivate and inspire others, and honing conflict management and negotiation skills.

After an alumnae survey conducted in 2019, it is clear that TBPLI graduates create a ripple effect for change. Sixty-three percent advanced their career from promotions to new jobs, with opportunities in a wide range of industries; 30 percent held an elected or appointed position, many in a community organization or professional association; 51 percent held leadership positions in professional associations; and 37 percent served on the board of a nonprofit or for-profit organization.

“I would have never had the confidence to start my private practice in January 2018 and become an entrepreneur without my T. Boone Pickens Leadership Institute experience,” said alumna Laura Sparkman. “It taught me first and foremost, I had the education, training and natural skill set to take a leap of faith and trust myself.”