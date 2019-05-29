Wednesday, May 29, 2019

Summer Sizzles with Flavors at A Tasteful Place

Just in time for the summer months are plenty of summer vegetables at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden’s A Tasteful Place. 

This summer, guests can experience several exciting events like sample the featured vegetable, ask experts about cooking and growing vegetables, purchase vegetables and related items from farms and vendors, watch chef demonstrations, take cooking classes and more.

Unless specified, most events are free with paid garden admission.

Dave Forehand, Dallas Arboretum’s vice president of gardens, said, “A Tasteful Place provides many opportunities for family and friends to learn about plants they can grow themselves, opportunities to participate in cooking classes, chef demonstrations, and special events such as our garden-to-table dinners.”

Some upcoming events include demonstrated cooking with El Centro College Cooks every Monday from 11 a.m. to noon, a daily harvest every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m., and on June 1, an interactive cooking class ($55) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Click here for more information and the latest details.

