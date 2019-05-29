Town Seeks Teens For IMPACT HP

The town leaders are looking for teen Highland Park residents who want to learn more about their local government and serve as an advisory committee for the mayor and Town Council.

(ABOVE: Paul Sandman, the assistant director of public safety, leads a session for the 2018-19 IMPACT program class.)

Applications for the second year of IMPACT, a program for students in grades nine through 12, are due June 17. IMPACT stands for Influencing Municipal Participation as a Community Teen.

Visit the town’s website to download an application and get other information.

The program will get started with the new academic year and provides members with opportunities to learn and practice skills critical to working with volunteers, community groups, and town staff, said Kathleen Stewart, director of town services. There’s a mandatory initial retreat workshop from 9-11 a.m. Aug. 24.

IMPACT includes monthly sessions, team building, leadership skills development, and communication skills development.