Charlie Sledge, MD, 79, a lifelong resident of Dallas, born October 10, 1939, passed away peacefully on April 30, 2019, surrounded by family and friends.

A graduate of Highland Park High School, SMU, and UT Southwestern Medical School, he served in Korea and at Brooke Army Hospital. He did Internship and residency at Dallas VA Hospital, he was Chief Resident and on the teaching staff. He was a founding member of Dallas Diagnostic Assoc. Charlie cared for residents at Walnut Place for three decades and was Medical Director.

Survived by his wife of 59 years, Mary Jane York, daughters Mary Beth Troutt (Chris) and Ellen Hogan: grandchildren Lauren Mason (Peter), Lindsay Wilson Preston (Donovan), Hannah and Sam Troutt, and Amanda Hogan; great-grandchildren Jayce Wilson, Elizabeth and Madilyn Preston, and Peter, John Charles and Kaitlyn Mason.

Memorial Service- St. Michael and All Angels Church, 8011 Douglas, Fri. June 7, 2019, 2 pm. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Genesis Women’s Shelter, or a charity of your choice. Visit the full obituary at www.ariacremation.com