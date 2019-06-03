3 More Scots Become College Athletes

From left, Highland Park’s Finn Corwin (Oklahoma), Sam Sloan (USC), and Reilly Seebold (Loyola Marymount) all recently made their commitments to major college programs. Joining them at a recent ceremony at the school were (back row, from left) HPISD athletic director Johnny Ringo, football coach Randy Allen, boys track coach Todd John, and boys basketball coach David Piehler.

Before the school year wrapped up, Highland Park honored a few more outgoing senior athletes for their commitments to compete next year in college.

Finn Corwin will become part of the football program at Oklahoma as a preferred walk-on. Corwin has been a standout receiver for the past two years for the Scots — both of which resulted in Class 5A Division I state titles. He finished his senior year with a remarkable 86 catches for 1,648 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Reilly Seebold signed with Loyola Marymount, an NCAA Division I program in Los Angeles. The sharpshooting guard was the Dallas-area leader in 3-pointers made this season, and was the leading scorer on a Scots team that won a District 11-5A crown and reached the Class 5A Region II semifinals.

Sam Sloan also will head to L.A. by joining the track and field team at USC. This season, he won the District 11-5A title in the 800 and claimed a bronze medal at the Class 5A Region II meet. This spring, Sloan was nominated as a scholar-athlete by the National Football Foundation’s Gridiron Club of Dallas. He also served as the school’s Student Council president and was a prestigious Blanket Award winner.