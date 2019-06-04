Perot Museum Reveals Night at the Museum Details

Challenge your senses, creativity, and mind as engineering and technology “ignite” the Perot Museum of Nature and Science’s annual fundraising gala Night at the Museum: Ignite.

All five levels of the Museum will be ablaze at the Nov. 9 party with activities including music coding, robots, wearable tech, and brain science, plus live music by Georgia Bridgwater Orchestra during the after party.

Throughout the Museum, be prepared for a flash of inspiration with lasers, chemical reactions and more. Wolfgang Puck Catering will engineer a creative and innovative spread of succulent dishes and drinks including flaming cocktails, deconstructed food, and mechanical food delivery systems.

The evening launches with an invitation-only VIP experience at 6 p.m., followed by the main party at 7 p.m. and after-party from 9 p.m. to midnight. The dress is cocktail attire, and complimentary valet parking is provided.

Event chairs are Marlene and John Sughrue, and the honorary chair is Mary McDermott Cook.

Proceeds from the annual Night at the Museum gala support the Museum’s mission to inspire minds through nature and science, from on-site and outreach programs for pre-K through 12th graders, to financial assistance that allows students to visit the Museum, regardless of their school’s ability to pay. Underwriting contributions also fund research and collections efforts and help secure world-class traveling exhibitions.

Ticket packages begin at $3,000 (six guests). Individual tickets are not available.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 214-756-5808.