Fourth of July at Fair Park Back for 2019

Fair Park Fourth, the annual Fourth of July celebration at Fair Park, will return for another year of family fun and fireworks on July 4.

Free and open to the public, Fair Park Fourth will feature patriotic music, a fireworks show, and concessions offerings, including beer and wine. Starting at 3 p.m. on the Fair Park grounds, other attractions will be available, including water inflatables, Swan Boats, games, and more.

In addition to Fair Park Fourth activities, guests can enjoy live music and access to rides, games, and concessions within the State Fair of Texas Midway beginning at noon. Admission tickets to the Midway can be purchased at the entrance gates for $8 or online for $5 by visiting BigTex.com. Cost for rides, games, and concessions will vary.

During the Fair Park Fourth event, all proceeds from the Midway will be donated to the Big Tex Scholarship Program.

For more information about the State Fair of Texas, visit BigTex.com.

Fair Park First, Spectra, the State Fair of Texas and Friends of Fair Park will provide additional details, including a full line up of activities and performances closer to the event date.