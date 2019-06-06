Thursday, June 6, 2019

Mockingbird Station Presents Second Annual Music Festival

The Second Annual Mockingbird Music Festival returns this June featuring the best of Dallas-Fort Worth’s music scene with local artists performing live each Friday through July.

The season will kick off at 4 p.m. June 7 with the American rock band The Roomsounds. Additionally, attendees will enjoy family-friendly food and fun to performances, including free cotton candy and snow cone stands, and face painting.

The series of concerts will include other artists such as Raised Right Men, a Honky Tonk band from Denton; Dani and Kris, an acoustic pop duo; local favorite Eddie Coker, and a wide range of other artists with almost every musical genre represented throughout the festival.

The live performances will take place on the second-floor terrace, located in front of The Angelika theater.

  • June 7 – The Roomsounds 
  • June 14 – Eddie Coker (Complimentary face painter on site)
  • June 21 – Raised Right Men
  • June 28 – BJ Sticker and the Kings
  • July 12 – Dani and Kris (5-7 p.m.)
  • July 19 – Ryan Berg and the Velvet Ears
  • July 26 – Jordan Caine and Friends

 

 

