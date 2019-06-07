The Stoneleigh Hotel Named “2018 Hotel of the Year”

As if we needed another reason for a staycation in Dallas; Marriott International named Le Méridien Dallas, The Stoneleigh its “2018 Hotel of the Year” in the Distinctive Premium Collection brand category for its leadership and execution.

Over 500 hotels are represented by the Distinctive Premium Collection under the Le Méridien, Westin, Renaissance, and Gaylord brands.

Le Méridien Dallas, The Stoneleigh is a historic luxury boutique hotel offering 176 guest rooms, nine meeting spaces, restaurant and bar, outdoor pool, and numerous amenities. It is located at 2927 Maple Ave. in Uptown.

Each year, Marriott International recognizes its properties that have proven to be outstanding in the hospitality business. The awards rely on guest and event surveys, revenue and market share performance, and associate engagement.

“I am grateful to work with a dedicated, skilled, compassionate team of employees,” said Ginger Martin, The Stoneleigh’s general manager. “They are the ones who put a smile on our guests’ faces every day and set the Stoneleigh experience apart from the rest,” said Ginger Martin, The Stoneleigh’s General Manager.”