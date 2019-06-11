DSOL Receives Presents $1 Million Gift

This was an absolutely stellar year for the Dallas Symphony Orchestra League.

The league, which supports the Dallas Symphony Orchestra through service, education, and fundraising activities, closed out the fiscal year with a monumental gift to the orchestra in the amount of $1,022,165.13.

(Above: DSOL president Lisa Loy Laughlin and the board of directors presented a check to the president of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra president and CEO Kim Noltemy and James Leffler, vice president of development.)

The league said the milestone donation was the result of each of its members and music sponsor’s participation and gifts or time, talent, and treasure. Each of the 2018-2019 events put on by the league produced a profit.

Activities ranged from Board retreats to meetings, from Fashion Notes to Teas and Young People’s Concerts; from Presentation Ball Debutante parties to sponsorships, and much underwriting.

Accomplishments include:

Over 14,000 students enjoyed Youth Concerts every year.

Symphony YES!: Creates an intimate and informal environment for students in grades K-6 and their teachers in which musicians introduce instruments, perform a variety of repertoire, and interact with their audience on school campuses. 5,200 students were reached this season through Music Memory Competition, which provides students with an exposure to, and a deep understanding and appreciations of, the world’s greatest music.

579 students reached this season through Young Strings, which discovers, develops and promotes the musical talents of string students in the city of Dallas who are underrepresented in the field of classical music. Young Strings graduates maintain a 100% high school graduation and college admission rate.