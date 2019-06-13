Hit A Hole-In-One This Father’s Day At Al Biernat’s

Give your dad a break and set some time for all the things he loves – a sumptuous meal at Al’s, a round of golf, and perhaps a nap or two.

This Father’s Day, head to the Oak Lawn location or Al Biernat’s North and fuel dear ole dad up with bourbon, wine, and steak before sending him off with a one of a kind Al Biernat’s golf cap that he can take to the links.

The venerable eatery will be open for brunch and dinner where you can treat your dad to a delicious Dry-Aged Wagyu-Angus Ribeye (22-oz) along with two poached eggs and scrumptious skillet potatoes for $72.50.

Other plates include the Steak Miguel Sliced Center Cut Ribeye (14-oz) over Pimento, Onion, and Jalapeño for $68.75 and an exquisite Wet Aged Tomahawk Ribeye (32- oz) served with Steak Fries and Truffle Butter for $120.00.

Not to worry, the signature staples will still be available to order off the regular menu…

Pro Tip: Don’t forget to order a Handcrafted Old-Fashioned Father’s Day for $10 or a glass of Caymus Napa Cabernet for $30 to toast to the special man in your life.

Reservations can be made by calling the Oak Lawn location at 214-912-2201 or North location at 972-239-3400.

A couple other Father’s Day specials at other restaurants include:

Mille Lire | Turtle Creek/Oak Lawn

Join Chef Giuliano in celebrating Father’s Day with delicious family recipes that pay tribute to his Italian childhood memories. Specialty items include Burrata delle Feste with prosciutto di parma, roasted eggplant ragù; Sunday Lamb Meatballs with spinach, pecorino and ability to add two sunny-side-up eggs; Pappardelle al Ragù with tomato braised Colorado lamb ragù, aged pecorino; and Nonna’s Lamb Shank with roasted potatoes, rosemary, and olives. Full Menu for Father’s Day.

City Hall Bistro | Downtown Dallas

City Hall Bistro’s Chef Jeramie Robison has crafted a variety of exclusive, dad-approved brunch items to be served on Saturday, June 15 and Sunday, June 16. Special features include a Wagyu Short Rib Shakshuka with grilled wagyu beef, Spanish tomatoes, roasted peppers, baked eggs and ciabatta and a Smoked Brisket & Gravy dish with buttermilk biscuits, scrambled eggs, and crispy potatoes to name a few. Dads can also treat themselves to $1 beers all day long on Sunday. Full List of Father’s Day Specials. Reservations can be made via OpenTable or by calling 214-651-3686.

Eatzi’s | Oaklawn

Forget the ties and tools this Father’s Day, and instead gift dad with scratch-made desserts from Eatzi’s Market & Bakery. The European style market is serving up a variety of sweet treats available for the taking this June, all prepared with dad in mind.

Specialty Father’s Day items include a Devil’s Food Cake; a 15-layer traditional devil’s food cake with rich chocolate frosting, finished with sweet chocolate “coins,” a Chocolate Hazelnut Mousse Cake; a dark chocolate cake with hazelnut rum mousse, wrapped in a chocolate glaze and topped with “cream puffs,” and Chocolate-Covered Oreos (available now through June 16) prepared with a Father’s Day theme. The Devil’s Food Cake and Chocolate Hazelnut Mousse Cake will be available beginning June 13.