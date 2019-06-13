Next Generation Corner Store Opening in Uptown, University Park

Foxtrot Delivery Market, the Chicago-based brand redefining convenience for the modern consumer, is slated to open its Uptown McKinney Avenue store and launch on-demand delivery in Dallas on June 25.

A University Park location is expected later this summer.

This will be Foxtrot’s first location in Dallas and its first outside of Chicago.

A new kind of corner store, think New York City bodega, the 3,600-square-foot space features a full-service coffee bar, all-day café, beer on tap and wine by the glass, with comfortable lounge seating for 42, and additional seating for 46 on an expansive outdoor patio.

A platform of discovery for curated products and brands, the market’s shelves will be stocked with a carefully selected, rotating assortment of today’s most exciting brands, up-and-coming makers and local favorites, including Emporium Pies, Flower Gals Co., Oak Cliff Coffee Roasters, and The Mozzarella Company, to name a few.

As a digitally native, direct-to-consumer brand, Foxtrot marries its neighborhood shops with under an hour delivery via its app and website for a seamless omnichannel experience to discover the city’s best goods, gifts, and everyday essentials, according to a news release.

On-demand delivery will be available in the Uptown/Downtown areas, Knox/Henderson, Park Cities, Lower Greenville, and Lakewood neighborhoods, with plans to expand the zone north in conjunction with the opening of a second Foxtrot storefront in University Park later this summer.

Delivery costs are said to be $5 with a $20 minimum order.

Foxtrot originated in 2014 in Chicago as an on-demand delivery service and has grown to six brick-and-mortar shops there.

To celebrate the opening of its doors in Dallas, Foxtrot is bringing together local makers and brands for a variety of community events throughout its opening week, including a grand opening party from 5 to 9 p.m. June 28, with a live DJ, photo booth, drinks, bites, and more.

Other opening celebrations include free coffee on June 25, a made in Dallas tasting from 5 to 8 p.m. June 26; a dog-friendly social with free hot dogs, Pop Star popsicles, and treats for the four-legged friends from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 29; and an outdoor market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 30.

UPTOWN STORE & DELIVERY HOURS:

Monday – Thursday: 7 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Friday: 7 a.m. – 12 a.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. – 12 a.m.

Sunday: 8 a.m. – 11 p.m.*

*No alcohol sales or delivery before 10 a.m. Beer and wine served between 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Sundays are for dine-in customers only and must include the purchase of café entree. After 12 p.m., Foxtrot to offer alcohol delivery, in-store/to-go sales, as well as serving beer & wine on premise (no purchase of café entrée necessary).