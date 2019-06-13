The Legacy Senior Communities Plan for the Future With Visioning Day

The non-profit organization The Legacy Senior Communities recently hosted a “Visioning Day” in Dallas to plan its future as an organization to best serve Dallas-area Jewish seniors and their families. Board members, employees, and residents used this day to discuss issues facing the community and how to best serve it as the senior living market expands with baby boomers.

Breaking into small groups, those in attendance presented statements they crafted that best reflected how The Legacy Senior Communities should look as an organization, combining integral parts of each to serve as the foundation for a vision statement for the non-profit. This statement will guide the direction of the organization’s efforts to help its community adapt and evolve with the world around them.

“Hosting a community-wide visioning day is a first for our organization,” said Melissa Orth, president and CEO of The Legacy Senior Communities. “We understand the importance of reflecting and building on our past to carry with us the values that are the foundation of everything we do.”

The Visioning Day, organized by Orth and vice president Sharon Levin, brought together members of The Legacy Senior Communities family to ensure everyone had a united view of the future of the organization in continuing its values and traditions in their quest to serve Greater Dallas Jewish seniors and families.

By expanding its services to include hospice care and a state-of-the-art community, The Legacy Midtown Park, the organization has already begun to take steps to meet the increased demand and desires expected of baby boomers now entering the senior living community.

“We’ve long been known in the Jewish community for innovative care, and by coming together in this way, we’ve positioned ourselves to continue providing high-quality care for years to come,” said Jerry Rasansky, chair of the board of trustees for The Legacy Senior Communities.

The Legacy Senior Communities is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to providing a wide range of services to seniors. Although the services and communities of The Legacy are Jewish-sponsored, they honor and welcome all faiths.

It plans on continuing to expand its reach to meet the needs of the community, starting with The Legacy Midtown Park, which is expected to complete construction in 2020.

For more information about the development of the park, visit their Facebook page or website here.