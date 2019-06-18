Hegi Family Members to Receive Flora Award From Texas Discovery Gardens

The Hegi Family – Fred, Jan, Peter, Amy, Brian, and Libby – have been named the recipient of the prestigious 2019 Flora Award. They will be honored by the Texas Discovery Gardens on Oct. 24 during the 36th annual Flora Gala.

(Above: left to right: Peter, Amy, Jan, Fred, Libby, and Brian. Photo Credit: Haynsworth Photography)

The event benefits Texas Discovery Gardens in Fair Park, where children and adults discover and learn to sustain the natural world. Honorary Chairs are Allie Beth and Pierce Allman, with Linda Jenkins and Bettina Hennessy serving as event co-chairs.

“The Hegis represent two generations of successful and generous Dallas families,” said Dick Davis, executive director of Texas Discovery Gardens. “Their list of business and philanthropic successes is impressive, and we are grateful they are allowing us to honor them with the Flora Award.”

The Hegis’ leadership and financial support of key Dallas-area organizations is a family commitment. Their passion and generosity is shared with many and includes educational institutions, agencies that provide life skills to homeless families and the elderly, the performing arts and nonprofits that enhance the quality of care and medical research.

Some of the institutions and organizations that have benefitted by the family’s time and generosity are SMU, UT Austin, UT Southwestern, The Stewpot, Interfaith Family Services, the Crystal Charity Ball, AT&T Performing Arts Center, and The Senior Source and Communities Foundation of Texas.

The third generation of Hegi family philanthropists has already been established. Six grandchildren – Kate, Mary Allison, Hunter, Anna, Lila, and Katherine – have been empowered by their parents and grandparents to give back and change lives through a Communities Foundation of Texas fund.

For information about the Flora Gala, email Angie Shank [email protected].