‘Unlicensed’ Massage Therapist Arrested for Sexual Assault

Stephen Boyd, a 58-year-old Dallas resident, was arrested June 6 by the University Park Police Department on a charge of sexual assault.

A female victim reportedly contacted the department on June 3 about an incident that, allegedly, occurred a few days earlier while she was receiving a massage at Boyd’s place of business in the 3400 block of Westminster in Snider Plaza.

Boyd, an unlicensed massage therapist, posted a $10,000 bond and was released on the day of his arraignment.

As part of preparing a sexual assault case against Boyd, the UPPD is actively seeking assistance from the public concerning others who may have recently or in the past been victimized in a similar manner. I

“If you have information that you think would aid the department in presenting its case to the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office, please contact UPPD Detective Jenifer Johnston at 214-987-5360 or email her at [email protected],” the department said in a release.