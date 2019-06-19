Statler to Host Second Annual Women’s Conference

The second annual Mask Off Dinner benefitting the Lil’ Lizzie Foundation will take place on June 28 at The Statler Hotel, 1914 Commerce St. Tickets are available online at Eventbrite.com.

Lil’ Lizzie founder T’Juanna Winters launched Mask Off last year in order to give women a safe and open environment to speak their truth, face their deepest sources of pain, and let go of past experiences preventing them from moving forward and becoming the best versions of themselves.

Winters explains how the event provided rare freedom to attendees, “Sometimes, it’s easier to talk to a stranger because the fear of judgment is not a factor. Each day, we get up, put on our makeup, fix our hair and go out into the world, and people have these preconceived notions that we have it all together. Then, we get home, and we take the false face off and unveil the real woman behind that mask. Mask Off allows women to remove the layers and let people see their vulnerable side.”

What began as a gathering of a handful of Winters’ friends has blossomed into a social media movement with women eager to come together and help heal one another by sharing their stories.

Guests will enjoy a sit-down dinner, open forum conversation, and mixing and mingling throughout the evening.

“The goal is to allow more women to connect with each other and explore the hurt, pain, envy or jealousy they carry with them. Ultimately, the goal is for everyone to really understand why they have held onto those emotions for so long, and how to let them go,” Winters said.

Attendees will also receive valuable information on home buying and credit repair from girlBuy.

Shop Jacque M, Ainkas Jewelry and House of Dasha will be providing unique shopping opportunities featuring some of their most popular and exclusive designs.

“Like last year, I’m also excited about the chance for our guests to develop new friendships with women they would not otherwise have had the opportunity to meet, and for them to leave feeling like the weight of the world has been lifted off their shoulders,” Winters said.

Special guests for this year’s event include television and radio personality Claudia Jordan, Pastor Wendi J. Turner, radio personality Veda Loca, author Dr. Jatun Dorsey, and Gospel artist Cece Godbolt.

Tickets for the 2nd Annual Mask Off Dinner are $125 for single tickets or $12,50 for a table of ten.