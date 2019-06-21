Friday, June 21, 2019

GALLERY: Go 2019 Scots

Staff Report

Highland Park High School celebrated on May 31 the graduation of its 2019 senior class at SMU’s Moody Coliseum. Graduates crossed the stage and received their diplomas clad in traditional Highland Park blue and gold.

Scholarships offered to the class of 2019 totaled $10.7 million.

The top 10 graduating seniors, based on grade point average, were: Anna Chung, Matthew Healy, Enayat Kapadia, Richard Luo, Luke Martin, Benjamin Olness, Cameron Poe, Angela Wu, Michael Zhan, and Raymond Zou.

(Photos by Chris McGathey)

