Big Thought Invites Young People to go Behind the Scenes at Dallas Love Field

This Saturday, Big Thought is inviting young people across the city to get an up-close, behind-the-scenes look at Dallas Love Field. It’s all part of the 6th annual Dallas City of Learning (DCoL) Turn Up! at Dallas Love Field!

The event, which is one of the most anticipated and attended events of the year, features everything from terminal tours and feature exhibits, to food and fun for the whole family.

It will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at the Frontiers of Flight Museum, located at 6911 Lemmon Ave. in Dallas.

Big Thought is a nonprofit organization with a mission to close the opportunity gap by building creativity muscles and developing social and emotional skills. Through in-school, out-of-school, and community partnership programs, Big Thought provides students with access to high-quality learning experiences that power creativity and foster social and emotional well-being.

Sponsored by Allstate, the event, in partnership with Dallas ISD, Frontiers of Flight Museum, Dallas Love Field, and the City of Dallas, exposes students to the inner workings of a major airport and introduces them to a wide variety of aviation career opportunities.

This year’s event includes:

Free admission to the Frontiers of Flight Museum

Dallas Love Field terminal tours

A hands-on look at the Airport Rescue Fire-Fighter Truck (ARFF) and large snow-removal equipment

Exploration of the Frontier Flyer airplane and other open cockpits

A living history performance of prominent pioneers in aviation

Opportunities to build foam gliders and experiment with wind tubes

Musical entertainment, food trucks, exhibitors and food samples from the concessionaires who serve airport passengers

On-site registration for Dallas City of Learning workshops and learning sessions, and giveaways