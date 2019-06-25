DUC Races 4 Boats at Youth Nationals

A top-10 finish in the Men’s Quad division was the highlight among four Dallas United Crew boats at the recent USRowing Youth National Championship regatta in Sarasota, Florida.

The Men’s Quad boat placed 10th after a fourth-place showing in the B final with a quartet including Will Beck, Bryce Miltenberger, Andrew Schweizer, and Mason Gosslee.

The club also placed second in the D final in Men’s Eight: Elliott Duessel, Nik Knapp, Kristoff Csaky, Conner Alexander, Anthony Wang, Jake Lawson, Anders Ekstrom, Ben Genender, and Ava Craycroft (coxswain); fourth in the C final in Women’s Eight: Grace Condon, Georgia Wellborn, Katrina Csaky, Ellie Rodriguez, Kat Moore, Katie Hammonds, Sryia Dodda, Rachel Craycroft, and Alyssa Manganello (coxswain); and seventh in the D final in Men’s Lightweight 8: Garrett Botsch, Henry Isom, Drew Ngo, Diego Avilla, Luca Whittlemore, Brian Huang, Kian Yank, Thomas Botsch, and Devon Foley (coxswain).

DUC, which is based at White Rock Lake, made an appearance at Youth Nationals for the fifth straight year by qualifying four boats — and 33 athletes — at the Central Regional championships earlier this spring.