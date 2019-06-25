Hunter Pond Adds Old Hollywood Steakhouse to Dallas Restaurant Portfolio

The creative mind behind local favorites like East Hampton Sandwich Co. and Hudson House is bringing Old Hollywood to Lovers Lane.

Drake’s, a steakhouse described to be unlike any other will open this October at the center of popular Bluffview and Devonshire neighborhoods.

Pond, the founder and CEO of Vandelay Hospitality Group, chose the location because he felt the neighborhood needed a high-energy spot for dinner and drinks. Along with great cocktails inspired by the Beverly Hills Hotel, Drake’s beef-forward menu, created by Pond, purveys steakhouse vibes at neighborhood prices.

“My vision for Drake’s is to be a comfortable, yet sophisticated place to hang out with friends,” he said. “We are huge fans of this neighborhood, and we believe this concept will thrive due to the need for fun places to have dinner – keyword being fun!”

Pond said Drake’s would provide the neighborhood with an energetic, steak-forward concept. Pond explains that the East Coast has inspired most of his concepts, and he wanted to add a West Coast flair to the neighborhood where he grew up.

The old school inspires the 4,000-square-foot restaurant, bar, and lounge, classic hangouts of Los Angeles like Delilah’s, Craig’s, and Mr. Nice Guy. With a vintage Old Hollywood feel, everything will be centered around a large circular bar with dim mood lighting and red interiors.

A stage will host lively programming like live jazz on Thursday nights from 6 to 10 p.m. and a DJ on Friday and Saturday nights from 10 p.m. to midnight.

Drake’s plans to open in October 2019 for dinner Tuesday through Sunday. Drake’s will be located at 5007 West Lovers Lane.