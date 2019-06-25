Wednesday, June 26, 2019

Look Like Yours? You May Have Been Burglarized

William Taylor

The Highland Park Department of Public Safety is looking for the owner of stolen property recovered during the arrest of a burglary and robbery suspect.

Around 3:45 p.m. June 7, town officers responding to reports of a robbery in the 4500 block of South Versailles arrested a 24-year-old man, who turned out to be suspected in both the robbery and a home burglary in the area. He already faces two felony charges and could soon face another.

Property from what officers think was a second home burglary was also recovered.

“The attached image is one of the stolen items taken from a second residential burglary, but one in which the victim is unaware their home was burglarized,” Lt. Lance Koppa said in an email. “Please take a moment to review the photo. If this property belongs to you, please contact Det. R. Nance at 214-559-9306 or [email protected] Locating the owner of this property is vital to the continuance of this investigation. We must be able to identify the owner/victim before we can file a criminal charge related to the property item in the attached photo.”

