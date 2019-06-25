Look Like Yours? You May Have Been Burglarized

The Highland Park Department of Public Safety is looking for the owner of stolen property recovered during the arrest of a burglary and robbery suspect.

Around 3:45 p.m. June 7, town officers responding to reports of a robbery in the 4500 block of South Versailles arrested a 24-year-old man, who turned out to be suspected in both the robbery and a home burglary in the area. He already faces two felony charges and could soon face another.

Property from what officers think was a second home burglary was also recovered.

“The attached image is one of the stolen items taken from a second residential burglary, but one in which the victim is unaware their home was burglarized,” Lt. Lance Koppa said in an email. “Please take a moment to review the photo. If this property belongs to you, please contact Det. R. Nance at 214-559-9306 or [email protected] Locating the owner of this property is vital to the continuance of this investigation. We must be able to identify the owner/victim before we can file a criminal charge related to the property item in the attached photo.”