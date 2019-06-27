GALLERY: Patron Party for PCHPS

The Park Cities Historic and Preservation Society’s (PCHPS) Distinguished Speaker Luncheon featured Candace “Candy” Evans, founder of the wildly popular blog, CandysDirt.com, winner of multiple awards from the National Association of Real Estate Editors, and SecondShelters.com. Candy is also a journalist and holds a Texas real estate license with Ebby Halliday.

As luncheon began, Scott welcomed the crowd and Venise introduced Robbie, who gave the invocation. Venise said the first order of business was the presentation of two awards:

The Tie Davis Preservation Award, which is given to an individual who has demonstrated sincere interest in the purpose of the Society and has contributed to the preservation and quality of life in the Park Cities. This year’s award recipient is Cynthia Beaird.

The Lucy Cary Dysart Founder’s Award which is given to a member of the Society who has exhibited sustained and dedicated volunteer service, furthering the aims of the Society. Today the award was presented to Al McClendon.

Park Cities Historic and Preservation Society’s annual Historic Home Tour, Distinguished Speaker Luncheon, and the Classic and Antique Car Show celebrate historic preservation and are designed to generate awareness of the role history and preservation play in enhancing the quality of life for everyone who lives and works in the Park Cities communities.

(Luncheon photos by Dana Driensky and Chris Waits. Patron Party photos by Rob Wythe/Gittings)