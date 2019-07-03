America’s Greatness Seen in Helping

As we prepare to celebrate Independence Day, I’m reflecting on all the advantages we as Americans enjoy.

I’m also thinking about the basic principles this nation was founded on: All are created equal; all have basic human rights of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

Many Americans not only believe and pursue these rights for themselves, they pursue them for those less fortunate.

In this issue, we shine the light on many folks helping others and displaying the great American spirit.

“Rise School Champion Inspired by His Son” is the headline for a story about John Poston, whose son was born with Down syndrome. That motivated Poston to secure funding to open the Rise School of Dallas, later named Ashford Rise School of Dallas, for children with special needs. As his son grew up, he saw that there was a need in the community for adults living with intellectual and developmental delays (IDD), so… you guessed it, he developed and secured funding for Daymark Living which houses adults with IDD.

Wesley Prep teams up with Bonton Farms and Café Momentum through their Common Ground Project to create a cookbook with sales benefiting the two organizations in “Recipes for Transformation”.

‘Shark Tank’ for the Homeless” has Hockaday and Thomas Jefferson students competing in a ‘Shark Tank’ like format to design a makeover for the residential wing of the Fannie C. Harris Youth Center. The center offers housing to unsheltered DISD students.

In this installation of our regular feature “Inside the Cause,” freelance writer Maria Adolphs dives a little deeper into the important and much-needed work of Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA). In a story titled “Volunteer Advocates Make Sure Children in Need Get a Voice”, she shines the spotlight on a few volunteers, two of which have been volunteering together at Dallas CASA for 10 years.

And finally, if this was a firework display this package would be the grand finale: Our 20 Under 40 section features 20 young professionals and two power couples who, while all successful in their careers, also make time to go above and beyond in the community, and three youth on the rise, who before entering adulthood have amazing accomplishments.

Join me in celebrating what makes America so great!