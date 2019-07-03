GALLERY: Communities Foundation of Texas’ Emerging Leaders in Philanthropy

Communities Foundation of Texas (CFT) introduces its first graduating class of Emerging Leaders in Philanthropy (ELP).

The ELP program is a nine-month program with a mission to engage, educate and connect North Texas young leaders to take an active role in building thriving communities for all. The annual cohort launched in Sept. 2018 and now annually accepts applications from young leaders age 25 to 40 that are interested in learning about strategic giving, grant making and philanthropy. CFT and its inaugural cohort of young philanthropists, recently announced a $50,000 grant award to Per Scholas, a 501(c)3 nonprofit whose mission is to open doors to transformative technology careers for individuals from often overlooked communities in Dallas and seven other U.S. cities. On June 11 a graduation celebration was held and the $50,000 check was presented to Per Scholas. In six months, Per Scholas will report back to Communities Foundation of Texas and the Emerging Leaders cohort on their grant use and impact.

(Photos by Kim Leeson)